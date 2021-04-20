Premier League Clubs Turn Against Super League's PL Teams, Everton Board Issues Statement

Teams across the Premier League have taken to social media to voice out their opinions on opposing the new breakaway European Super League. While Leeds United led the Super League protests by wearing "Earn it" training jerseys on Monday ahead of their match against Liverpool FC, Everton have taken a step ahead by sharing a damning statement on Tuesday.

Everton statement on Super League

The highly controversial European Super League consists of the "Big Six" from the Premier League as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are all involved in the competition. Juventus, AC Milan, Internazionale, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona to complete the Super League teams list as the 12 founding members of this "elite league". With six Super League Premier League teams involved as the founding partners of the "elite league", Everton have called out on the "arrogance" these English clubs have shown.

Statement From The Board. — Everton (@Everton) April 20, 2021

In a bold statement shared by Everton on their social media, the Blues of Merseyside have expressed their disappointment at seeing the six Premier League clubs approving and joining the breakaway league. According to an official statement on Everton’s website, the club has stated:

"Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests.

Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.

Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table.

Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond."

Everton's statement goes on to add that the club respectfully asks all the Super League Premier League teams to immediately withdraw their participation in the newly proposed league and stop the private meetings as it has brought football down to its lowest ever point.

Just Like Everton and Leeds, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC have taken a dig at the Premier League teams by updating their Twitter bio as the 2018/19 Premier League champions. Nuno Espirito Santo's side who finished seventh during 2018/19, behind Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City have omitted the six clubs in the Premier League rankings to declare themselves as winners of the 18/19 edition with the abovementioned clubs set to join the European Super League.

It's probably too late for a parade ðŸ†ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/qEc24zBb7l — Wolves (@Wolves) April 20, 2021

Florentino Perez interview

Amid the bombshell announcement on Sunday, European Super League chairman Florentino Perez appeared in front of the media on Monday night and went on to defend the formation of the controversial breakaway European Super League. The Real Madrid president spoke at length with El Chiringuito where the 74-year-old also claimed that French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were not proposed to join the European Super League.