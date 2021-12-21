Premier League Confirms Continuation Of Fixtures Despite Rise In COVID Cases

Despite the rising number of COVID cases in the United Kingdom, the Premier League has insisted that it has no plans to interrupt the planned 2021-22 fixture schedule. The news regarding the same was released by Premier League following the club meeting. Recently, cases of COVID-19 has led to a number of Premier League matches being postponed.

Premier League and English Football League to continue with fixtures

The Premier League has released a statement which said, "It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution."

The Premier League stated that a range of issues were discussed at the meeting, including the adaption of COVID-19 postponement process amid Omicron scare. The league also confirmed that 92% of players and club staff have received at least one vaccination dose, with 84% of players on their way to getting vaccinated completely.

The league also confirmed that it was working with clubs to encourage vaccination of playing and non-playing staff. The statement also refused to name clubs and individuals with regards to vaccination status and informed that player vaccination rates would be communicated to the fans publicly at the end of each month, starting from January.

"Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations. The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January".

Tottenham's COVID cases knock them out of UEFA Europa Conference League

Earlier Tottenham Hotspur saw up to six first-team players and two members of the backroom staff test positive for COVID-19. The result of the COVID cases saw Tottenham being dumped out of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

UEFA ruled that Tottenham's match against French side Rennes, which was called off as 13 Spurs players tested positive for COVID-19, would be considered as a forfeit with Spurs awarding a 3-0 win to Rennes.