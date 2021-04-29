Premier League Encourages Referees To Discuss Ramadan Fasting With Captains Before Kickoff

Premier League referees are set to discuss Ramadan 2021 fastings with captains pre-match as referee Graham Scott did with Leicester City and Crystal Palace on Monday. There was a pause in their Premier League game to allow Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to break their Ramadan 2021 fast. Here is a deeper look at the details of the Premier League's considerate decision on Ramadan.

Premier League Ramadan fast break

The Premier League has encouraged all referees in charge of night games to discuss the subject of Ramadan fasting in their pre-match captains' meeting. This is to allow footballers following Ramadan 2021 to break their fast at an appropriate time. On Monday night, Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita delayed a goal kick to allow Fofana and Kouyate to take energy gels at the side of the pitch.

This is believed to be the first time in Premier League history that a game has been paused to allow Muslim players to eat and drink mid-game. Muslims are only permitted to eat and drink once the sun has set in accordance with the rules of Ramadan. The Premier League rules have always permitted for a pause in play to happen as long as both team captains agree before the match.

However, this time officials are believed to make this a standard discussion pre-match similar to how talks are held on whether each side will take a knee prior to kick off. The next game where a Premier League Ramadan fast break could take place is on Friday when Southampton face Leicester at St Mary's. Fofana could be a beneficiary of this pre-match agreement again that day.

The Leicester City defender was extremely thankful to the Premier League to allow footballers following Ramadan 2021 to break their fast mid-game as he tweeted after the match,

Just wanted to thank the @premierleague as well as @CPFC , @vguaita13 all the Foxes for allowing me to break my fast tonight in the middle of the game. That's what makes football wonderful ðŸ™ðŸ¾âœŠðŸ¾#WF3 #PourEux pic.twitter.com/d56o8A8ZGo — LAWESTT (@Wesley_Fofanaa) April 26, 2021

Premier League standings update

Manchester City are on course to win their seventh English top-flight title this season as they have a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings with five games remaining in the season. Meanwhile, Manchester United are in second place in the Premier League standings with 67 points followed by Leicester City in third with 62 points. However, the battle for the last spot of the Champions League is intense with five teams separated by just six points.

Chelsea are in fourth place with 58 points followed by West Ham in fifth with 55 points. Liverpool is in sixth and are four points off the Champions League places with Tottenham a further point behind them. Meanwhile, Everton are in eighth place in the Premier League standings with 52 points but have a game in hand over the rest of the teams.