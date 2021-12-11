Premier League Ends Dramatic Day As Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City Win By Scoring Penalties

The Premier League witnessed some exhilarating and dramatic action on Saturday as title contenders Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City all won because of scoring penalties. The day began with the Citizens defeating Wolves 1-0 with Raul Jimenez being sent off just before half-time.

Following the victory for Pep Guardiola's side, the Reds beat Aston Villa 1-0 on a day when Steven Gerrard returned to his former club as the opposition manager. In another Premier League match that took place simultaneously, Chelsea defeated Leeds 3-2, with Jorginho scoring a stoppage-time penalty.

Chelsea defeat Leeds United 3-2 with Jorginho's penalty

The game began with Leeds United giving a shocker to Chelsea fans by scoring the opener in the 28th minute as Raphina found the back of the net via the penalty spot after Marcus Alonso clipped Daniel James' leg. With the Spaniard not getting any of the ball, the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot. However, the 30-year old Spanish international redeemed himself 10 minutes after as he assisted Mason Mount for the equalizer.

FULL-TIME Chelsea 3-2 Leeds



The hosts battle back through goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho (2) to claim the win#CHELEE pic.twitter.com/R4KjP2iGcT — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021

With the scores tied at 1-1 at half-time, the Blues arguably headed for the break as the happier of the two teams. Thomas Tuchel's side began the second half on the front foot, with Jorginho giving them the lead via the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Raphina conceded the foul.

However, the Blues could not hang on as they conceded a goal to 19-year old substitute Gelhardt in the 83rd minute of the game. The Leeds forward squeezed a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after receiving an assist from Tyler Roberts. At this stage, the Whites thought they had managed to get something out of the game, only to concede yet another penalty in the 94th minute, which Jorginho converted once again.

Liverpool defeat Aston Villa 1-0 via Mohamed Salah's penalty

While the Liverpool vs Aston Villa clash was not as dramatic as the Chelsea vs Leeds match, it too was won by a single goal scored from the penalty spot. Although the Reds dominated the game by registering 20 shots compared to the four of their opponents, they were not clinical enough on the day.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa



Mohamed Salah's second-half penalty prevents Steven Gerrard from enjoying a positive return to Anfield#LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/dtzTafGJsg — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021

After wasting several opportunities, Liverpool finally got a penalty in the 67th minute when Tyrone Mings clumsily got Mohamed Salah down. The referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot, which the Egyptian winger converted with ease. Although Emiliano Martinez dived the right way, he had no chance to save the spot-kick as it was struck with just venom.

Manchester City beat Wolves 1-0 via Raheem Sterling's penalty

Although Manchester City were frustrated in the first half, Raul Jimenez's sending off just before half-time increased their hopes of finding the back of the net in the second half. The Mexican striker got a second yellow card a few minutes after receiving the first as he refused to allow the Citizens to take the free-kick he conceded by bringing Rodri down.

After some consistent pressure by Pep Guardiola's side in the second half, they got their golden opportunity in the 66th minute when Wolves conceded a penalty. The referee pointed to the spot after the ball hit João Moutinho's armpit. Raheem Sterling made no mistake from the resulting spot-kick as he hit the ball past José Sá.