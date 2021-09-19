Premier League: Fight Breaks Out Between Fans As Arsenal Secure Tight 1-0 Win Vs Burnley

Fans at the Turf Moor stadium were seen involved in a fight on Saturday, as Arsenal secured their second win of the Premier League season by defeating Burnley. The 22-year-old Martin Odegaard struck for the gunners in the 30th minute of the game and gave Arsenal the lead.

He sent a perfectly placed free-kick into the goal, helping Arsenal reach 12th place in the Premier League table. Burnley find themselves at 19th place with just one point, and are yet to earn their first win of the current season.

Watch the video of the fight among the fans after full time:

Fights breaking out between Burnley and Arsenal fans in the away end at full time pic.twitter.com/BlqbgHLelK — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Burnley footballer Ben Mee threatened Arsenal by taking the ball towards the goal from a corner, before Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s strike was saved by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. In the second half, Burnley saw more opportunities as Ramsdale saved another shot at goal by Maxwel Cornet. Ramsdale found himself in the middle of all the action again as he was adjudged to trip Matej Vydra in the box, following a backpass from Ben White. However, the VAR review worked in favour of Arsenal and no penalty was awarded.

The proceedings became tougher for Burnley as they tried to fight back and level the scoreline but despite the pressure added by them in the latter half, Arsenal managed to defend their lead. Burnley had a total of three shots on the target but failed to convert any.

This could have been the reason for frustration among the fans, who were seen involved in a fight. Arsenal marked consecutive wins, courtesy of Odegaard’s strike, and built the perfect momentum going forward in the season. Arsenal next face AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the Carabao Cup on September 23. Arteta's men have struggled this season so far and this win against Burnley comes at the right time.

The Gunners then play their next Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on September 26. On the other hand, Burnley face Rochdale on September 22 in the Carabao Cup and Leicester City on September 25 in the Premier League.

(Image: Twitter/BurnleyOfficial, Twitter/Arsenal)