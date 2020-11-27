Premier League Fixtures, Schedule For Matchday 10 As Chelsea Face Mourinho's Spurs

Premier League action resumes this weekend as we enter Matchday 10 of the 2020-21 campaign. The games on Matchday 10 will kick off with Crystal Palace hosting Newcastle United on Friday night. Four games will then be played on Saturday, followed by three more on Sunday and two games late on Monday night.

Premier League schedule: Key fixtures on Premier League Matchday 10

Brighton vs Liverpool: Saturday, November 28, 1:30 pm BST (6:00 pm IST)

Defending champions Liverpool will be hoping to return to winning ways at the Amex Stadium following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Atalanta in the Champions League. The Seagulls are currently struggling as they sit in 16th place in the Premier League standings. Liverpool are second on the league table, level on points with leaders Tottenham, who have a better goal difference than the Reds.

Man City vs Burnley: Saturday, November 28, 4:00 pm BST (8:30 pm IST)

Pep Guardiola's Man City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham last weekend and are currently in 13th place after eight games. The Cityzens have had a rather stuttering start to the new season and will be hoping to get the three points against Burnley this weekend. The Clarets are in 17th place on the league table with just five points from eight games. However, Sean Dyche's men recorded their first victory of the season last weekend, a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Southampton vs Man United: Sunday, November 29, 3:00 pm BST (7:30 pm IST)

The first of the three games on Sunday kicks off at St Mary's as Southampton host Man United. The south coast club have made a flying start to the new campaign and are currently in fifth place in the league standings. On the other hand, the Red Devils, currently in 10th, will be hoping to record their fifth win of the campaign.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Sunday, November 29, 5:30 pm BST (10:00 pm IST)

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in what promises to be an exciting contest as both teams are on a good run of form. The Blues are currently third in the league and have conceded just two goals in their last eight games across all competitions. On the other hand, Spurs are undefeated in the league since their Matchday 1 loss to Everton.

🔵 v ⚪️



A London derby weekend incoming... pic.twitter.com/ZQ0ONipGzc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 26, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Full Premier League schedule for Matchday 10

Friday, November 27

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United - 9:00 pm BST (Saturday, 1:30 am IST)

Saturday, November 28

Brighton vs Liverpool -1:30 pm BST (6:00 pm IST)

Man City vs Burnley - 4:00 pm BST (8:30 pm IST)

Everton vs Leeds United - 6:30 pm BST (11:00 pm IST)

West Brom vs Sheffield United - 9:00 pm BST (Sunday, 1:30 am IST)

Sunday, November 29

Southampton vs Man United - 3:00 pm BST (7:30 pm IST)

Chelsea vs Tottenham - 5:30 pm BST (10:00 pm IST)

Arsenal vs Wolves - 8:15 pm BST (Monday, 12:15 am IST)

Monday, November 30

Leicester City vs Fulham - 6:30 pm BST (11:00 pm IST)

West Ham vs Aston Villa - 9:00 pm BST (Tuesday, 1:30 am IST)

Image Credits - Tottenham, Chelsea Instagram