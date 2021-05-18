Premier League Hall Of Fame: How Man United Fans Reacted To Eric Cantona's Induction

Manchester United great Eric Cantona has been recently inducted to the Premier League Hall of Fame 2021 as he became the second French footballer to be a part of the elite list. He joins the Premier League's all-time highest goal scorer Alan Shearer and fellow countryman Thierry Henry as the next legend in the Premier League Hall of Fame 2021.

👑 Eric Cantona is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/skAujPOxFa — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2021

Eric Cantona Premier League stats

The French international has been deemed as one of the most influential non-English footballers in the Premier League era having scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League games during his time at Leeds United and Man United. Joining the Red Devils for just £1.2 million in back November 1992, Man United's iconic number 7 went on to win the domestic league title four times in five seasons with the Old Trafford outfit. Deeply remembered for his kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan in January 1995, Cantona also took charge of the Red Devils donning the captaincy armband and led his team to the 1996/97 title before retiring in May 1997.

Relive Eric Cantona's finest #PL moments as former players explain why they picked him for the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/y1jR0LACWs — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2021

Premier League Hall of Fame inductees

Alan Shearer, who tops the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts, and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry were the first two Premier League Hall of Fame inductees with the duo's announcement coming earlier last month. Cantona is the first player to join the duo from the list of six players that will be inducted to the Premier League Hall of Fame. The former France international was selected from a shortlist of 23 candidates after fans' votes and is set to join this elite list of players who have excelled in the top tier of the English domestic league since its induction in 1992.

Fans respond to Cantona Premier League Hall of Fame induction

Following the announcement of Eric Cantona's inclusion in the Premier League Hall of Fame, Man United fans took to social media and showered praise on the former French international. They also reminisced the striker's most iconic goals and celebrated the former Leeds United star's career in England.

Speaking on his induction, Eric Cantona was quoted saying, "I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised." He went on add that, "I would've been surprised not to be elected! I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager, and wonderful fans."