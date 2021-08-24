Premier League: ‘Hurt Arsenal Players Don’t Need Motivating’, Says Manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has reflected his thoughts on Arsenal’s not-so-happy start to the 2021-22 season. Arsenal has lost both the matches they have played till now against Brentford FC and Chelsea. The team next travels to the Hawthorns stadium to play against West Brom on August 26 in the Carabao Cup. Meanwhile, they will be hopeful of finding some momentum in scoring their first points of the season when they face Manchester City on August 28 in the Premier League.

'Give them confidence – that is what they need': Arteta

While talking in an interview with Arsenal, Arteta talked about the many points from maintaining focus and belief within the team, to the Carabao Cup’s importance in building the intensity for the team. As mentioned on the official website of Arsenal, Arteta said, “The approach is to win the game and go to the next round. To try to get players back if possible to help us because then we have Manchester City at the weekend, and to try to lift the players. Obviously, they are hurt, the feeling is tough at the moment, they need some help as well with players coming back, and keep them together because the spirit there is good. They don’t need motivating. Honestly, they are really together, one thing they don’t need is motivating. That is really clear, they are really trying what they can do. Give them confidence – that is what they need.”

◾️ Kieran Tierney

◾️ Hector Bellerin

◾️ Martin Odegaard

◾️ Thomas Partey



🗞 Our latest team news update is here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2021

On being asked about the Carabao Cup clash against West Brom, he added, “Yeah, let’s see who is available again. We had some knocks and stuff from the game and players that need minutes and want minutes, and it’s a competition obviously that we want to fight for. We need a win as well."

💬 "We need to give our fans and probably the outside world some encouragement, and that's only given with results, so we need to get results."



🎙 @M8Arteta#WBAARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2021



Arsenal recently signed Martin Odegaard in a £35million deal. Expressing his thoughts about the Norwegian player, Arteta said that he didn’t expect the transfer to be possible after Real Madrid was not willing to sell him initially. However, Martin was always interested in joining Arsenal. He also praised the Norwegian player for his professionalism, work ethic, and his character on the field.

Image: AP