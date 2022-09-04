Premier League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Manchester United Against Arsenal?

After three consecutive victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City, Manchester United are all set to host rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League match on Sunday, September 4. In all the three games that the Red Devils won, interestingly, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo did not start in any of it.

With that in mind, here is a look at what coach Erik ten Hag said ahead of the game against the Gunners and whether the Portuguese international would feature in the clash.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Arsenal?

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most influential players at every club he has played at so far in his career, he seems to be finding it difficult to get enough time under new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag. The only game that the Portuguese international has started this season was in the Red Devils' humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford. Ahead of the game against the Gunners, Ten Hag explained in an interview to Sky Sports on what basis he selects players for a match.

"I do have emotion when I make decisions, use intuition and feelings but they have to be rational and strategic if you want to go in the direction where Manchester United want to go, and we all have to be on the same page. I have to be clinical and ask what is best for the club and the team and what is the process and to improve. I have to be transparent and clear and to communicate," explained the Dutch coach.

While making a special reference to Ronaldo, Ten Hag said, "He showed it last year and not that long ago so now he needs to fit in our way of playing, if he does that, he will decide the games because of his capabilities."

Considering the Dutch manager's comments, it will be interesting to see if he starts Cristiano Ronaldo in a big game against Arsenal. The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League clash will begin live at 9 p.m. IST on Sunday, September 4. The game will take place at Old Trafford.