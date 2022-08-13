Premier League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Manchester United Against Brentford?

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat in their opening game week against Brighton at home, Manchester United will be looking to regroup quickly ahead of their next Premier League match against Brentford. With the Red Devils in desperate need of a quick turnaround, they will need their best players on the pitch. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for Manchester United against Brentford or not.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Brentford?

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of involvement during Manchester United's pre-season, there was no secret that the spotlight was going to be on the Portuguese international last week, and it is no different this week. With the 37-year-old only coming on after half-time from the bench last week, it remains to be seen if Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag would give him more game time this week.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, the Dutch manager said, "So, he had a good training week. I thought he played a little bit longer than half an hour (against Brighton). I would say he now has two half a games. The starting XI, we will see tomorrow. I, of course, have made my decision, but I (will) keep it."

While it remains to be seen if Ronaldo would feature against Brentford or not, two confirmed absentees for Manchester United are winger Anthony Martial and defender Victor Lindelof. Both missed the team's opening game against Brighton & Hove Albion due to injury.

Brentford vs Man United predicted starting line-ups

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Fernandes, Eriksen, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Premier League table update: Man United in 14th

Even though it is still early days in the Premier League, Manchester United have got off to a terrible start in their new campaign as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the opening week. As a result of the loss, the Red Devils are currently in 14th place with no points. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur currently lead the table, having registered an emphatic 4-1 victory in their first match against Southampton.