Premier League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Manchester United Against Chelsea?

Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to host rivals Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with the hope of clinching all three points to remain in the hunt for fourth place. As things stand in the points table, the Red Devils are currently in sixth place with 54 points, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

With just four games remaining in the season, it seems that any kind of European football would do for Ralf Rangnick's side. However, for them to finish in the top six, they are still in desperate need of points, meaning that their best players must be present on the pitch in all games from now on. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing against Chelsea or not?

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Will Cristiano Ronaldo start?

While there were few games initially under Ralf Rangnick's stint when Cristiano Ronaldo did not start, it is highly unlikely that the German would place him on the bench for such an important match against rivals Chelsea. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's impact has been nothing short of staggering, as if it was not for him, Manchester United would find themselves below in the Premier League table.

💭 "He is a top mentality player."



Ralf has praised @AnthonyElanga's mindset and backed him to take his game to the next level 🧠📈#MUFC | #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2022

Ronaldo continues to play at his highest level despite turning 37-years old, as he has scored 22 goals from 34 games in all competitions, with 16 of them coming in the Premier League from 27 games. The rest of the goals came in the UEFA Champions League. His goals were of huge importance in his competition as it helped guide the Red Devils to the knockout stages before they were eliminated by Atletico Madrid.

With Ralf Rangnick's side having been knocked out of both domestic competitions as well, the only competition that they are taking part in is the Premier League. After a disappointing season, all that the players can hope for now is to finish the campaign on a high note before Erik ten Hag takes charge next season. The Dutchman was confirmed as the new full-time coach of the club a week ago.