Premier League: Major Transfer Rule Change That Could Affect Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham

The top-tier of English football, the Premier League is all set to adhere to a new set of financial rules, introduced by FIFA from next year onwards. As reported by The Times, EPL is looking to implement a new transfer rule change, which will affect top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. As per football.london, the new financial rule by the governing body of European football will limit teams to spend “70% of their calendar-year revenue on player wages, transfers, and agent, though the income generated from player sales will allow clubs leeway to spend more”.

Premier League clubs are yet to agree to the financial rule change

As per the report, EPL is looking to bring in a similar change, with a higher percentage, which will allow clubs to invest more. The decision will be given a green light after the participating clubs agree to it. The report states that the EPL rule change could be part of a possible agreement with the EFL, which hands out more money to the Championship, League One, and League Two. However, the agreement will take place if EFL also follows similar spending rules.

How could the financial rule change affect top Premier League teams?

The new set of financial rule changes will affect top teams like Chelsea, and Arsenal, along with Manchester City and Manchester United, as they are the top-4 clubs to spend the most money on transfer fees. Serie-A side Juventus stands fifth on the list, followed by Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. The rule change will also affect other clubs, who have a habit of spending maximum cash in recent times.

'Makes sense to have the same system operating in England': Premier League club executive

As per The Times, speaking about the decision, a Premier League club executive said, "It makes sense to have the same system operating in England as well as in Europe — but with a different percentage." The report also states that teams will receives fines and their points would be deducted if the restrictions are breached. As per UEFA’s squad cost model, teams will receive sanctions as per the severity of the rule break.