Big Signing! Manchester United Confirm Agreement For Ajax Winger Antony

Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Ajax for the transfer of 22-year-old star winger Antony. Ajax confirmed that a transfer fee of €95 million has been agreed upon and that this could rise to € 100 million with add-ons. Since the two clubs have come to an agreement, the deal is subject to the player and the Red Devils agreeing on personal terms.

Man United reach agreement with Ajax for Antony

Manchester United released a statement via their communication departments on August 30 to confirm that the club had reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Antony.

Their statement read, "Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance."

Erik ten Hag's side has been in hot pursuit of the 22-year-old, who has scored 31 goals and contributed with 27 assists in 134 appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo. Moreover, he also has two goals and two assists in nine appearances for his native Brazil. And that is not it, as he has also won two Eredivisie titles with Ajax and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Antony wanted to leave Ajax

Since Manchester United and Ajax agreed for the sale of Antony, it seems that the 22-year-old's wish of leaving the Dutch outfit has been achieved. The Brazilian revealed his intention of wanting to leave the club in interaction with top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.