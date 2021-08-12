Premier League: Mikel Arteta Admits Finances Are 'tight' Ahead Of Brentford Match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says money is tight for every club and they need to be careful in finding the balance because the team needs to be in a good financial situation going into the new Premier League season. He also admitted the fact that as the deadline for the transfer window approaches, anything is possible. The Premier League 2021-22 season kicks off on August 14 with Arsenal and Brentford locking horns in the season-opener.

Mikel Arteta in a press conference said, “ It is tight for every club, we have ownership willing to invest in the team and get the team better with big names and we are trying to be careful and find the balance because we need to be in a good financial situation.” When asked about potentially signing a new goal-keeper, Arteta said, “We are talking about the most difficult transfer market over the last years for sure and we are trying to adapt. The club, the owners, and myself all have the same interest which is to make this team much stronger and we know we still have things to do to get what we want. Things take time. There are all the time different parties involved to get deals done but we are trying. It’s important to make sure that the squad is healthy and we have stability which we missed last year."

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to start their season on a high as they face Brentford. Sharing his thoughts on the match, he further said, “There’s always different ways and I think Thomas [Frank] is remarkable, they are an exciting team and the way they’ve come up after a few disappointments in previous seasons. What Thomas has done there is fantastic and it says a lot about them."

The 2020-21 season of the Premier League was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic forcing it to get delayed. Despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, Manchester City emerged as the champions, winning their fifth Premier League title and seventh English league title overall. This was also the club’s third title in the last four seasons. On the other hand, Arsenal finished the tournament in seventh place with 18 wins in 38 matches, scoring 61 points overall.

