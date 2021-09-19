Last Updated:

Premier League: Netizens Hail De Gea's Last-minute Save As Man United Beat West Ham 2-1

Netizens react Manchester United won their clash against West Ham 2-1 on Sunday, courtesy of a last-minute save by goalkeeper David de Gea.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Man United

(Image: Twitter/@ManUtd)


Manchester United star goalkeeper David de Gea saved a penalty in the last minute of their Premier League clash against West Ham on September 19. De Gea saved the penalty by West Ham’s Mark Noble and clinched victory for the side as they finished the match 1-2. West Ham took the lead in the game, as Said Benrahma opened the scoring in the 30th minute. 

United made a comeback via a Cristiano Ronaldo equaliser - his fourth goal for the Red Devils since his return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo’s goal was followed by Jesse Lingard’s strike in the 89th minute of the match, which gave United the lead.

Following the goal by Lingard, West Ham were awarded a penalty in the last minute of the extra time, which was saved by De Gea, who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the last decade. The save by him was his first penalty save in more than five years and his first spot-kick save in 40 attempts.

De Gea has been under the microscope for the past two seasons but he is still the first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United ahead of talented young English star Dean Henderson.

David de Gea's reaction

Netizens react

Manchester United and football fans around the world left no stone unturned upon witnessing the incredible save by De Gea and expressed their views on Twitter. One of the users hailed De Gea for breaking the streak of conceding 40 penalties. He praised the 30-year-old goalkeeper for his footwork leading to the buildup for the penalty. He further said that it was no surprise to see De Gea getting all the way to his left quickly and saving the goal. 

Another user mentioned a previous tweet of his and labelled David de Gea as a world-class player. He further added that he stood by De Gea as he is a United legend.

One of the users praised De Gea for saving a penalty after five years and regretted that he didn't do so in the final of the Europa League last season.

