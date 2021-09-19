Premier League: Netizens Hail De Gea's Last-minute Save As Man United Beat West Ham 2-1

Manchester United star goalkeeper David de Gea saved a penalty in the last minute of their Premier League clash against West Ham on September 19. De Gea saved the penalty by West Ham’s Mark Noble and clinched victory for the side as they finished the match 1-2. West Ham took the lead in the game, as Said Benrahma opened the scoring in the 30th minute.

United made a comeback via a Cristiano Ronaldo equaliser - his fourth goal for the Red Devils since his return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo’s goal was followed by Jesse Lingard’s strike in the 89th minute of the match, which gave United the lead.

Following the goal by Lingard, West Ham were awarded a penalty in the last minute of the extra time, which was saved by De Gea, who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the last decade. The save by him was his first penalty save in more than five years and his first spot-kick save in 40 attempts.

De Gea has been under the microscope for the past two seasons but he is still the first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United ahead of talented young English star Dean Henderson.

David de Gea's reaction

💬 @D_DeGea gives his take on a dramatic finale at the London Stadium...#MUFC | #WHUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 19, 2021

Netizens react

Manchester United and football fans around the world left no stone unturned upon witnessing the incredible save by De Gea and expressed their views on Twitter. One of the users hailed De Gea for breaking the streak of conceding 40 penalties. He praised the 30-year-old goalkeeper for his footwork leading to the buildup for the penalty. He further said that it was no surprise to see De Gea getting all the way to his left quickly and saving the goal.

What a save by #DeGea!!!!



He has finally broken the streak at 40 penalties conceded in a row!!



His footwork looked so much better in the build up thus it’s no surprise he managed to get all the way across his goal so quickly & make the save!#MUFC #WHUMNU #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/MzK18pmQMS — John Harrison (@Jhdharrison1) September 19, 2021

Another user mentioned a previous tweet of his and labelled David de Gea as a world-class player. He further added that he stood by De Gea as he is a United legend.

What did I tell you, David De Gea Is absolute world class!

Stood by David because I know he's a Man United legend through and though. What a save today! #manutdvswestham https://t.co/0ZrXQVmxXm — mediocremoose (@moosa_raza110) September 19, 2021

One of the users praised De Gea for saving a penalty after five years and regretted that he didn't do so in the final of the Europa League last season.

Man what a save by @D_DeGea , His first penalty save after 5 years. Wish He would have done that in the final of Europa League. #MUNWHU #Daviddegea #Ronaldo #Brunofernandes — Kaustav Roy (@Kaustav_Roy2107) September 19, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@ManUtd)