Premier League Player Makes Bizarre Claim, Reveals He Learnt Of Burnley Release On Twitter

33-year-old English footballer Dale Stephens has revealed that he learned about his release from Premier League club Burnley this summer through social media. Stephens joined Burnley in September 2020, but remained on the sidelines for most of the time, playing only 10 games for the team, across two EPL seasons. Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with talkSPORT, Stephen said he found out about his exit from the club on Twitter.

Dale joined Burnley in 2020 following a move from Brighton and penned a two-year contract with the team, which was up for renewal this summer. However, the contract was not extended and it ended up expiring at the end of June. Although it was disappointing for the player to not get a contract extension, the manner in which he came to know about the development, certainly left a sour taste in his mouth.

What has been said?

As per talkSPORT, Stephen said, “I actually found out, as bizarre as it is and probably sums up my time up there, on Twitter, of all places, that I was not getting a new contract. It is bizarre really. I knew anyway before my contract expired. It was when they (Burnley) released it to the press and I just saw on my Twitter feed that I and a few other lads had been released at the same time. So there was not much dialogue in terms of offering contracts etc. It was a clean break which sometimes is not a bad way to go about it. At least you know where you stand in the long-term."

A look at Dale Stephen's club football career

During his time with Burnley, Stephens made a total of 14 appearances for the club, 10 in the EPL, and four other appearances in the FA Cup. This was certainly a new low in his career, as he joined the team with a big reputation. The central midfielder played a total of 223 games across competitions for Brighton from 2014 to 2020 and also hit 15 goals.

Rising up the ranks through the Bury FC U-18 team, Stephens went on to make his senior debut for Bury in 2007. He then played for teams like Droylsden and Hyde FC on loan spells, before moving to Oldham Athletic in 2008. He then went on to play for Rochdale and Southampton on loan deals till 2011, before moving to Charlton in July 2011. He played a total of 90 games for Charlton from 2011 to 2014, before loving to Brighton.

