Premier League Players Might Get Tested For COVID-19 Inside Cars Before Training: Report

Premier League players might be asked to ensure that they arrive at training with their kits on. There have been frequent meetings via video conferencing to ensure an early Premier League return. The kit idea is also thought to be one such suggestion amid the growing coronavirus UK menace.

Also Read | Premier League clubs committed to finishing season, but no deadline set

Premier League clubs training patterns could change to handle COVID-19 crisis

🏟️ 🏥 From @SpursOfficial to @NorthMidNHS



A look behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is currently housing Women’s Outpatient Services and providing COVID-19 testing for NHS staff and their families 💙#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/XTsmbMBDV0 — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2020

It has been reported that the players might be asked to wear kits and arrive at the Premier League clubs training. They will then be subjected to a coronavirus test in their cars itself before they resume training. This idea was discussed during the video conference meeting held to discuss Premier League return.

Also Read | Nine Premier League clubs join forces to end the season before June 30: Report

Premier League clubs training to follow Bundesliga pattern

Club chiefs want their players to spend minimum time at the Premier League clubs training complexes. When training resumes, most likely by May, then the teams will follow the Bundesliga's idea of training. In Germany, teams have formed several groups of five over the last two weeks.

Premier League return likely in June

It is reported that the players will be tested heavily before the Premier League return. Although all players haven't been tested for coronavirus in Germany, the Premier League might test every top-flight player. It is reported that the clubs have discussed the idea of players returning to training by May 18, while the Premier League return could be ensured in the next three weeks.

Also Read | Premier League clubs to meet on Friday to discuss concluding season by June 30: Report

Premier League return: Games behind closed doors

According to SunSport, the Premier League clubs are in talks to ensure the season is completed by August. An estimated loss of about £1 billion ($1.25 billion) has compelled the clubs to act steadfastly, with ideas suggesting the Premier League return behind closed doors to avoid violating social distancing norms amid coronavirus UK concerns.

Also Read | Eden Hazard is the greatest ever Premier League player, Juan Mata explains why