Premier League Points Table 2022: Top Scorer, Team Standings Post Aston Villa Vs Liverpool

In what can be termed as a nail-biting finish to the clash between Premier League top guns, the Aston Villa vs Liverpool game concluded with Jurgen Klopp’s side picking up a 1-2 victory and levelling points with the EPL table-toppers Manchester City. On Tuesday night, Villa’s Douglas Luiz topped the scoresheet at the Villa Park by scoring in the 3rd minute of the game, as Joel Matip scored the equalizer three minutes later. Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane posted the second goal for Liverpool in the 65th minute, which later proved to be the winning difference.

With the win, Klopp’s side solidified their position in the Premier League 2022 points table and also levelled points with Manchester City. As things stand, City claims 27 wins, five draws and three defeats to their name after playing 35 games and have a total of 86 points to their credit. At the same time, Liverpool now has 26 wins, eight draws and two defeats from across the 36 games they have played and also has 86 points to their credit.

Premier League 2021-22: Top 6 teams in the standings

Club Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Points Manchester City 35 27 5 3 86 Liverpool 36 26 8 2 86 Chelsea 35 19 10 6 67 Arsenal 35 21 3 11 66 Tottenham Hotspur 35 19 5 11 62 Manchester United 37 16 10 11 58

What happens if Liverpool and Manchester City finish the season on equal points?

The race for the apex position of the EPL 2021-22 standings is currently at an interesting juncture as City have three more games remaining, while Liverpool is yet to play two more games. If both teams finish the season levelling on points, then the difference in goal will determine the winner. At the same time, if necessary, the goals scored will become the second criteria to determine the winner.

If the aforementioned tiebreakers don’t separate the two teams, the title would then be shared. The margins are currently slim when it some to the two tiebreakers as City currently has a GD of 68, while Liverpool has 65. In terms of goals scored, both teams have scored 89 goals each.

Top goal scorers of Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the top goal scorer of the EPL 2021-22 season, as he has struck 22 goals in 34 games. He is followed by Son Heung-min, who has scored 20 goals so far for Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has hit 18 goals in the season so far for Manchester United.

Players Teams Goals Mohamed Salah Liverpool 22 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 20 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 18 Diogo Jota Liverpool 15 Sadio Mane Liverpool 15

