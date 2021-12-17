Premier League Postpones Four More Fixtures Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks Inside Camps

The English Premier League is the latest event to be affected by the rise in COVID-19 cases, following various American sports such as the NFL and NBA. The Premier League on Thursday postponed four more matches after the emergence of COVID-19 cases inside multiple camps across the country. Earlier in the day, the Premier League had announced that Manchester United's game against Brighton on Saturday has also been called off due to COVID-19 concerns. The League postponed a further four fixtures after receiving requests from clubs.

The Premier League issued a statement where it apologised to the fans for the inconvenience and the disruption caused by the postponement of the matches. The League further said that all other fixtures due to be played this weekend, apart from the five mentioned below, are presently scheduled to go ahead as planned. The League remarked that the PL Board agreed to postpone the matches after assessing individual requests from clubs.

"It is with regret that the Premier League Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend. The League understands fans will be disappointed these matches have had to be postponed and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused. All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned. The Board has agreed to postpone the matches after assessing individual club requests this evening," the statement read.

The affected fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, December 18

Manchester United vs Brighton

Southampton vs Brentford

Watford vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Norwich City

Sunday, December 19

Everton vs Leicester City

As per the statement issued by the League, Brentford, Watford, Norwich City, and Leicester City have all been forced to shut down their respective training grounds following cases of COVID-19 emerged inside their camps. Meanwhile, Watford, Norwich City, and Leicester City also have an insufficient number of players available to fulfill slots for their respective games on Saturday and Sunday. As far as the League is concerned, emergency measures have been reintroduced in the light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the United Kingdom.

(Image: premierleague.com)

