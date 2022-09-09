Last Updated:

Premier League Postpones All Games This Weekend As 'mark Of Respect' To Queen Elizabeth II

In the latest sporting development, the Premier League has decided to postpone all the weekend matches as a mark of respect to the UK's Queen Elizabeth II.

Premier League games postponed after Queen Elizabeth II death

In the latest sporting development, the Premier League has decided to postpone all the weekend matches as a mark of respect to the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8. She passed away at the age of 96 after serving as the country's longest monarch.

Premier League postpone weekend games

After holding a meeting, the Premier League released a statement to confirm that all the weekend games were being postponed as a mark of respect to the UK's Queen Elizabeth II. Their complete statement read,

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 

To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those mourning her passing."

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

Previously, the Premier League and several English clubs had also released a statement to mourn the UK Queen's death.

 

