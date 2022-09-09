In the latest sporting development, the Premier League has decided to postpone all the weekend matches as a mark of respect to the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8. She passed away at the age of 96 after serving as the country's longest monarch.

Premier League postpone weekend games

After holding a meeting, the Premier League released a statement to confirm that all the weekend games were being postponed as a mark of respect to the UK's Queen Elizabeth II. Their complete statement read,

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game. Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those mourning her passing." Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

Previously, the Premier League and several English clubs had also released a statement to mourn the UK Queen's death.

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022

Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/B0ceXcaoW0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2022

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

The deepest condolences of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to all of the @RoyalFamily following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.



We join all others in expressing our thanks for The Queen’s extraordinary services to the nation. pic.twitter.com/AqT9pnhzLh — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 8, 2022

My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. https://t.co/Tj0NrDpWBo — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2022