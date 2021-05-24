Premier League Prize Money: How Much Money Will Man City Receive For Winning The Title?

The 2020-21 Premier League season is finally in the books after a final day of top-four drama as Manchester City were presented with the trophy. Pep Guardiola's side wrestled back the title from rivals Liverpool, who endured a difficult campaign but ended it on a high to somehow finish third, five points behind second-placed Man United. Leicester City looked on course to join the Champions League party next season as they led Tottenham 2-1, while Chelsea were set to drop out of the qualification places as they trailed Aston Villa 2-0.

However, three goals for Spurs saw Leicester beaten 4-2 in at the King Power Stadium, meaning Chelsea's eventual 2-1 defeat mattered little as they scraped home in fourth. While some teams failed to meet their objectives and may be licking their wounds over the next few days, there is some consolation as each club will be given a handsome payout by the Premier League by way of prize money. Here's a look at what each club is estimated to earn based on last season's merit share figures.

Man City crowned Premier League champions 2020/21

Manchester City were initially crowned as 2020-21 Premier League champions earlier this month after Manchester United's defeat against Leicester made it impossible for any of the chasing pack to mathematically surpass the Cityzens. The Premier League’s 20 clubs are expected to split slightly more than £2.5 billion in central funds and prize money for the 2020-21 season, with champions Manchester City set to receive around £154 million and bottom-placed Sheffield United around £91 million, according to reports from Sportmail.

The £223 million balance, owed to domestic broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport, will be paid back in two instalments. The first is due this summer, with an agreement to hold off the final instalment until the 2021-22 season has concluded. Premier League officials agreed on the staggered rebate payments to protect the cash flow pressure on clubs who are already reeling from a loss of matchday income.

Premier League prize money 2021: How much money will Man City get for winning Premier League?

Here's a look at the Premier League table 2020/21 along with the prize money that each team is reportedly set to receive:

1st - Man City - £38m

2nd - Man Utd - £36m

3rd - Liverpool - £34m

4th - Chelsea - £32m

5th - Leicester - £30m

6th - West Ham - £28m

7th - Tottenham - £27m

8th - Arsenal - £24m

9th - Leeds - £23m

10th - Everton - £21m

11th - Aston Villa - £19m

12th - Newcastle - £17m

13th - Wolves - £15m

14th - Crystal Palace - £13m

15th - Southampton - £11m

16th - Brighton - £10m

17th - Burnley - £8.5m

18th - Fulham - £6m

19th - West Brom - £4m

20th - Sheffield United - £2.5m

