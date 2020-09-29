Premier League Record 10 COVID-19 Positive Results, Highest During The New Season

The COVID-19 pandemic continues the threaten the bio-bubble setups of the Premier League, with as many as 10 people testing posting in the latest round of tests. The people in question have been placed under isolation for 10 days and will undergo testing again before resuming office. The Premier League COVID-19 figures include three West Ham United staff, including manager David Moyes.

COVID-19 in UK: 10 staff test positive, highest in new season

According to a Premier League statement, a total of 10 staff including players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing conducted by the league. It is reportedly the highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the new Premier League season began earlier this month. Among the 1,595 Premier League COVID-19 tests, West Ham manager David Moyes, and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen are among the 10 who tested positive for the virus.

The tests were conducted between 21 and 27 September and the staff who have tested positive will isolate for 10 days. The previous weeks' Premier League COVID-19 tests saw only three staff testing positive for the virus.

Premier League confirms 10 new positive tests for Covid-19 from 1,595 players and club staff tested.



The statement said that the Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are likely to miss just one league match, with the international break set to follow. The Nations League games are set for the weekend of October 10 meaning the players in isolation will likely miss their national duties. Along with the Nations League games, players will also miss Carabao Cup fixtures, which are scheduled for this week.

Without manager David Moyes, West Ham registered their first Premier League win of the season, brushing aside Wolves 4-0. The Hammers had lost their opening two matches to Arsenal and Newcastle before Jarrod Bowen put on a show at the London Stadium last weekend. The former Hull City star netted a brace, while Thomas Soucek and Sebastian Haller starred as Nuno Espirito Santo's side crumbled to their first defeat of the season. The Hammers have registered dominant wins since Moyes tested positive for COVID-19, with the Hammers having registered a 5-1 win at Hull City in the Carabao Cup.

