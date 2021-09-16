Premier League Referee Makes Card Error In Dynamo Kyiv's UCL Clash With Benfica

Benfica played out a 0-0 draw against Dynamo Kyiv at OSC Olimpyskiy in Kyiv Ukraine on Wednesday night in an uneventful match until the 82nd minute. It was a night to forget for Premier League referee Anthony Taylor who gave a foul in the 82nd minute and produced a yellow card to Denys Harmash, following which he showed him a red card, that would have been fine if Harmash was already on a yellow card prior to the foul. However, he was not. Taylor has been a referee for 10 years now and mistakenly handed the Kyiv midfielder a second yellow. He did however reverse his decision after realising he had made a mistake.

Anthony 'bald' Taylor, the joke of a referee who gave a 'second' yellow and a red to a player who didn't even get a first...

Big disgrace to England in Europe last night...

They tot we were biased protesting against his officiating...

😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/RAsqSstPhR — Waky Konah (@WakyKonah) September 15, 2021

Taylor's second mistake?

Taylor's error received a lot of criticism after also being criticised for sending off Chelsea full-back Reece James after being judged to have handled the ball to prevent a goalscoring opportunity in their match against Liverpool just a couple of weeks ago. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was not happy with the decision then and said:

"I don't know anymore what happens and what does not happen. We were just a bit worried that he was just looking at a photo and the photo gives a clear image that it's a red card and a penalty. For me it was too quick, I would have wished for a longer check and to see the whole situation, where it gets deflected. I can remember referees explaining to us, if it's a deflection and it's not a very unnatural arm position, then it's not a penalty," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

Liverpool vs AC Milan UCL Group Stage Match

The match started with an early goal from Liverpool courtesy of a 9th-minute own goal by Fikayo Tomori after he deflected a shot from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It could have been worse for AC Milan as they conceded a penalty just three minutes, later but Mike Maignan made a brilliant double save to deny Mohammed Salah from the spot.

In the 42nd minute, Milan's attack produced some scintillating football as they tore apart Liverpool's defence for Ante Rebic to finish calmly beyond Alisson. And two minutes later post the original shot from Alexis Saelemaekers was saved, Brahim Diaz was the quickest to react as he tapped the ball in to put Milan into the lead going into halftime.

Just three minutes after the teams had their halftime talk, Salah made up for his penalty miss by finishing a lovely ball over the top from Divock Origi to Liverpool back on level terms. But in the 69th minute, it was the Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who stole the headlines as he took on a shot from around 20 yards out to score an outrageous goal and put Liverpool in the lead. They eventually held on to the lead and won the game.

(Image: Twitter)