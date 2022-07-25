Premier League Releases New Rules On Fans' Behaviour; Pitch Invaders To Receive Club Ban

In a massive development on July 25, the Premier League, FA and EFL released a new set of rules pertaining to fans' behaviour ahead of the 2022/23 season. As per the latest set of regulations, the biggest rule change is that pitch invaders will receive an immediate club ban.

Meanwhile, fans carrying or using pyrotechnics or smoke bombs will also face a ban. These latest set of regulations come after the Premier League witnessed several incidents last season pertaining to fans' misbehaviour that disrupted the flow of games.

Premier League releases new rules pertaining to fans' behaviour

The Premier League released a detailed statement on Monday to outline the new set of rules to tackle the "increased anti-social and criminal behaviours recently seen within football grounds and underline the importance of a safe matchday environment."

The statement read:

"The new set of actions, which will be implemented across all English football leagues from the start of Season 2022/23 and backed by the Football Supporters Association, will target activities such as entering the pitch without permission, carrying or using smoke bombs or pyrotechnics and throwing objects - as well as drug use and discriminatory behaviour. "These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences. They have no place in football, or anywhere."

The statement released by the Premier League went on to add that all identified offenders will be reported by clubs to the police, who could register a permanent criminal record. Such a record could severely impact an individual's employment and education, and could also result in a prison sentence.

The Premier League concluded their statement by stating that while they are aware that the behaviours carried out by some fans last season do not represent the majority of supporters, they are forced to take such strict action to ensure the safety of everyone present at the grounds.