Premier League Results And Latest Points Table Ahead Of Final Day Of The Season

The Premier League title and relegation places may have already been decided, but there is plenty left to play for on the final day of the 2020/21 season. Title winners Manchester City and second-placed Manchester United will be playing Champions League football next season, but the third and fourth position on the Premier League points table are still up for grabs with one game remaining. Here's a look at the Premier League results from matchday 37 and the Premier League top 4 race as an exciting final day of the season on Sunday, May 23 awaits.

Premier League top 4 race to go down to the wire

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool took advantage of Leicester's loss on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate. Liverpool are now level on points with Leicester in fourth but have a superior goal difference heading into the final day of the season. Just one point and goal difference separate Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester heading into Sunday's finale as the Premier League top 4 race heats up.

Tottenham suffered a 1-2 defeat against Aston Villa at home. However, their north London rivals Arsenal did manage to secure a win over Crystal Palace to keep alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season. Man United were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Fulham on Tuesday.

Leicester are four goals behind on goal difference so need to better Liverpool’s result when they host Tottenham at the King Power at the weekend. Third-placed Chelsea, who are a point ahead of both, travel to Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign as per the Premier League Matchday 38 fixtures list. Liverpool have now won four consecutive league games for the first time in a difficult season ravaged by injuries to key players and the Reds will finish their campaign at home against Crystal Palace.

Full list of Premier League results on matchday 37

Southampton 0-2 Leeds United

Man United 1-1 Fulham

Brighton 3-2 Man City

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

Newcastle 1-0 Sheffield United

Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa

Everton 1-0 Wolves

Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

West Brom 1-3 West Ham

Premier League points table ahead of final day of the season

The #PL table heading into the final day of the season pic.twitter.com/oHSjC4Glno — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2021

Premier League Matchday 38 fixtures

Arsenal vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Fulham vs Newcastle

Leeds vs West Brom

Leicester vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Man City vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Burnley

West Ham vs Southampton

Wolves vs Manchester United

Image Credits - Chelsea, Liverpool Instagram