Premier League Review: Tottenham Spark Bedlam, Liverpool Reign Supreme On Matchday 25

Premier League Matchday 25 typified why the Premier League is considered to be among the most competitive leagues in the world. On a weekend where the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea were made to sweat, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton came out on top to grab all the three points. Here is a round-up of Premier League Matchday 25.

Liverpool, Tottenham reign supreme

'Mind the gap' was the message league leaders Liverpool sent out to the rest of the Premier League with a 4-0 win against Southampton. At half-time, club ambassador Michael Owen said, "Legend has it that the ball gets sucked in at the Kop end at Anfield." That is precisely what transpired after a goalless first half against Southampton. Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, captain Jordan Henderson and a double from Mohamed Salah secured a comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 42 Premier League games. The record of Arsene Wenger's Invincibles is in sight.

There was fury, chaos, uncertainty, bedlam and a reunion of sorts for old foes Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. The red card to Oleksandr Zinchenko could be pinpointed as the moment the game changed for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's Centurions seemed on course to carve open Tottenham on the night. However, Zinchenko's red card, VAR confusion, a penalty save and a dream debut for new signing Steven Bergwijn condemned Manchester City to defeat. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham. The North London side are now just four points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

Woe for Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to hand new signing Bruno Fernandes a debut against Wolves. However, there was little that the former Sporting Lisbon captain could do as Man United laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves. Man United are now goalless in four of their last five Premier League games. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Leicester City stumbled to a draw at Stamford Bridge despite the best attempts of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger. Rudiger scored two goals for Chelsea with his headed efforts finding the back of the net twice. With the draw, Chelsea's hold over the last Champions League spot has weakened. The likes of Tottenham, Sheffield United, Manchester United and Wolves are also in the running to finish fourth this season.

Premier League poised for fierce relegation battle

Things are heating up in the bottom half of the Premier League after Matchday 25. There was some much-needed respite for Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's side registered a 2-1 win against fellow relegation-battlers Aston Villa. West Ham, Watford and Norwich currently occupy the relegation spots. However, just seven points separate 10th-placed Arsenal from 18th-placed West Ham United. Interestingly, second-placed Manchester City are closer in points to 14th-placed Crystal Palace than they are to league leaders Liverpool.

