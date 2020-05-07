Premier League Big Six Risk Losing £80m For Breaching Sponsorship Deals Amidst Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected the football fraternity with major leagues and competitions across the globe bein called off or suspended to contain the spread of the virus. A Premier League return is being mooted with 'Project Restart' in motion, which is likely to extend the current season. The extension of the current season will add further financial implications for the Premier League Big Six, who will have to call off their lucrative pre-season tours abroad.

Also Read: Man City's Record Signing Rodri Working Hard Studying As He Prepares For Business Exam

Premier League financial crisis: Premier League Big Six could suffer heavy losses for breaching sponsorship contracts

The Premier League Big Six face the prospect of cancelling their pre-season tours amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of these pre-season tours could cost the clubs dear, especially the Premier League Big Six, who are battling to rescue lost income. Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham and Crystal Palace have already called off proposed trips with other clubs likely to follow with Project Restart aiming at a Premier League return in June.

In recent years, the Premier League Big Six have made pre-season tours to the Middle East, USA and the Far East for profitable friendlies and in a bid to expand their global brand. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United made £11.3 million through 'exhibition games and promotional tours' and will see that income disappear this year. The cancellations of pre-season tours will also affect the Premier League Big Six in the long term and could trigger yet another Premier League financial crisis.

Also Read: Leicester City Lifted The Premier League Trophy OTD In 2016 Marking A Historic Season

At a meeting of Shareholders, clubs discussed possible steps to resume the 2019/20 season



The League and clubs will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert advice and after consultation with players and managers



More: https://t.co/GJr8UN1Kzb pic.twitter.com/b5TjUkKcxp — Premier League (@premierleague) May 1, 2020

Premier League financial crisis: Premier League Big Six could lose £60-80m a year in turnover

According to Rob Wilson, a football finance expert at Sheffield Hallam University, Premier League clubs could lose £60-80 million a year in turnover for breaching sponsorship contracts. He added that Manchester United's frequent visits to the USA in pre-season triggered sponsorship deals with AIG, AON and Chevrolet. He stated that while these deals are lucrative they tend to come with conditions.

The clubs, in fact, might have to pay penalties if they do not hit the targets set by their sponsors according to Antony Marcou of marketing group Sports Revolution. Furthermore, Premier League clubs will have to compete with the rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020, Tokyo Olympic Games, England's Tour of South Africa as well as a packed summer of cricket and tennis. The increase in completion could result in lesser financial gain for Premier League clubs.

Also Read: Jordan Henderson Is An Inspiration, The Armband Fits Him Like A Glove: Rio Ferdinand

Also Read: Man United Hit Pause On Discussions With Shanghai Shenhua To Extend Odion Ighalo's Loan