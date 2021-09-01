Premier League Sees Blockbuster 'billion Pound' Transfer Window Despite Drop In Spending

Quick links:
Despite the Premier League clubs spending over £1 billion in the 2021/22 summer transfer window, the expenditure has still dropped for the second year in a row. Despite the lower overall spending, England's top flight has witnessed some of the best transfers in a long time. The biggest Premier League transfer was undoubtedly that of Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming to Manchester United that pushed the league's spending past the £1 billion mark. Most of the reduced spending has been down to clubs signing players on free transfers or reduced fees as even top European clubs are struggling to keep hold of their top players due to their jaw-dropping wages.
The Premier League clubs spent £1.1 billion in total during the 2021/22 transfer window, which was open from June 9 to August 31. The spending was 11% lower than the previous year's sum of £1.3 billion, which itself was 9% lower than that of the 2019 spending total. According to top financial services multinational company Deloitte, the Premier League has spent the lowest in this transfer window since 2015.
(Inputs from Deloitte's press release)
Most of the £1.1 billion Premier League spending in the 2021/22 transfer window is down to clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea spending big. Manchester City signed Jack Grealish for a British transfer record of £100m from Aston Villa. Meanwhile, European Champions Chelsea were not too far behind as they signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m.
While Manchester United's top signing in this transfer window was that of Cristiano Ronaldo, their biggest spending was to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund for £73m. Surprisingly, the biggest spenders this summer were Arsenal, who made several signings from various clubs. Arsenal spent over £140m on players like Ben White from Brighton (£50m), Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid (£30m) and Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United (£24m).