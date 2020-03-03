Premier League Set To Change VAR Rules To Help Fans Understand The Technology Better

Amid frequent backlash and criticism from fans on the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Premier League might consider changes in the way the decisions are made during the game. It is reported that the Premier League are considering the idea of facilitating an audio system in VAR for the fans to understand the system better.

Also Read | Rodgers comments on VAR decision to disallow goal in 1-0 defeat at Norwich

VAR rules likely to be changed from next season

According to Sky Sports, Premier League officials are willing to introduce changes to VAR rules. It would allow fans to hear the interaction between the VAR officials and the match referee. This system is already effective in Rugby Union and might well be introduced in the Premier League from next season.

VAR rules were introduced in Premier League last summer

NEW: David Elleray on VAR in Premier League - “I think most people would say that it hasn’t been a howling success.” More 👇🏻 #SSN https://t.co/U9PXjbYm57 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) March 2, 2020

Former referee David Elleray, while speaking to Sky Sports, has stated that many people in England believed that VAR hasn’t been a success in the Premier League since its introduction last summer. However, he claimed that efforts are being taken to study and avoid the loopholes in the technology. These changes would be effective from the start of next season, said the former referee.

Also Read | Inter Milan get peculiarly robbed off a clear goal as VAR rules Lukaku off-side

Man United VAR: Red Devils benefit the most from VAR rules

Man United have had the most VAR decisions overturned in their favour this season, said a report. The club have benefitted nine out of the 10 times that the technology was used in their games.

Also Read | VAR rules out Jack Grealish's goal for Aston Villa against Burnley

Premier League managers have spoken on VAR controversies

After many VAR controversies since its introduction, around 2000 people had signed the petition which sought to get rid of the technology. Twitteratti also unleashed their anger with the hashtag #VAROUT trending on Twitter. Premier League managers too have expressed their frustration over VAR controversies that have gripped the Premier League.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had criticised the technology saying that further improvement in the technology was needed to improve its efficiency. Guardiola believed that VAR had created confusion almost every week during the games. Jose Mourinho had expressed his frustration on VAR as well. He had stated that VAR referee Paul Tierney got the decision of dismissing Heung-Min Son wrong during Tottenham’s Hotspur's clash against Chelsea. He had also claimed that VAR was killing the Premier League.

Also Read | Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo tight-lipped over VAR controversies after Liverpool defeat