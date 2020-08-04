Premier League Star Deletes Video Of Awkwardly Kissing A Girl At An Ibiza Party

Leicester City star James Maddison had a great run of form in the Premier League in the just-concluded season. Although his side failed to bag a spot in the Champions League, Maddison has attracted interests from major clubs in the Premier League. With the conclusion of the season, the midfielder has been vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, that's when he uploaded an awkward video on Instagram, only to delete it later.

Premier League news: James Maddison deletes awkward Instagram video

In the video posted by James Maddison, the Premier League star is seen dancing alongside a girl, before he leans in to kiss her cheeks several times. The midfielder's companion sensed awkwardness and tried to rub off the Premier League midfielder, attempting a slow push on his face. She is even heard warning him, "This isn't going on your Instagram stories."

Despite the words of caution from his companion, James Maddison went on to post the video on his official Instagram account, only to take it down later. Besides, the Leicester City midfielder has been spotted partying with fellow Premier League stars Dele Alli and Jack Grealish at an Ibiza bar in Spain. The trio seemed to avoid social distancing in the coastal city, seen hanging with friends across the beach.

Premier League news: James Maddison undergoes surgery

James Maddison missed out on Leicester City's final matchday fixture in the Foxes 2-0 defeat against Manchester United. The player was seen sitting on the bench for the final game of the Premier League, although his side lost out the opportunity to ply their trade in the Champions League next season and instead settle for a Europa League berth. Meanwhile, the midfielder underwent surgery to treat a persistent tendon issue last month.

Ibiza island on UK government's quarantine list

Several Spanish islands including Ibiza has been included in the UK government's quarantine list amid the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, the Foreign Office website advises its citizens to maintain social distancing norms as well as other safety measures while visiting public places in Spain.

