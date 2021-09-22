Premier League Stars Refuse To Promote COVID Vaccination Publicity Drive

Several Premier League stars are reportedly refusing to take part in a publicity campaign to persuade players to get the COVID vaccine. With vaccination reportedly having stalled in recent weeks, clubs have held talks to release a video featuring club stars to promote the significance of being vaccinated. However, the initiative has failed to attract intention as top players have refused to take part in the campaign.

Earlier in July, England manager Gareth Southgate had released a video on behalf of the NHS to urge youngsters to get vaccinated. Southgate said, "If you haven't had your vaccine yet go and get it done, and you guys will get your freedom back." Despite the English boss having done his part, Premier League stars have refused to follow suit despite stalling vaccination rates.

Premier League stars refuse to promote vaccination drive

According to DailyMail, Premier League stars have refused to promote the vaccination drive. While England's top flight has not disclosed how many players have been vaccinated, the figure in EFL stands around 70 % of staff and players. As per their reports, both leagues have arranged briefings for club managers and captains with deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Vantam to get over the vaccination myths. However, they have yet failed to find Premier League players that would help them promote the publicity campaign.

Gareth Southgate suffered abuse for promoting vaccination drive

With Gareth Southgate having suffered abuse for promoting the vaccination drive, the DailyMail report also suggested that this could be a reason why Premier League stars have refused to promote the publicity campaign. While speaking to the media while announcing England's football team for the World Cup qualifiers, Southgate revealed that he faced significant abuse for promoting the drive. He also stated that his receiving online abuse could be a reason why players are unwilling to take part in publicity campaigns.

Premier League standings update after matchday 5

Chelsea currently lead the Premier League standings with 13 points after five games (4W, 1D), tied on points with Liverpool and Manchester United. Brighton are surprisingly in fourth place with 12 points (4W, 1L), with reigning champions Manchester City only in fifth place, with 10 points (3W, 1D, 1L). Meanwhile, the two North London clubs have struggled since the beginning of the season. Tottenham are currently in seventh place with nine points (3W, 2L), while Arsenal are currently in 13th place with six points (2W, 3L).