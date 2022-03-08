The Premier League has suspended its Television deal with Russian broadcasting partner Rambler with effect immediately after a unanimous decision was adopted by all stakeholders in a meeting following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The league also said that it would be donating £1m in support of the people of Ukraine.

“The league strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted. The £1m donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.” the statement from Premier League read.

Earlier the EPL to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine saw club captains wearing yellow and blue armbands and with messages on the big screens displaying ‘Football Stands Together’ on yellow and blue colours.

Russia-Ukraine War: UK's sports minister calls decision to stop broadcasting 'right thing to do'

Nigel Huddleston, the sports minister too praised EPL's decision and called it the right thing to do “This is absolutely the right thing to do and we fully support the Premier League’s decision to stop broadcasting matches in Russia in response to Putin’s barbaric, senseless invasion of Ukraine. Russia cannot be allowed to legitimise its illegal war through sport and culture, and we must work together to ensure Putin remains a pariah on the international stage.” he stated as quoted by The Guardian.



Image: AP