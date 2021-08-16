Premier League Title Predictions: Liverpool Legend Graeme Souness Reveals His Top Four

The Premier League 2021/22 season is off to an excellent start as an exciting week of footballing action in England's top flight has been completed. Arsenal kickstarted the season with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brentford, while Tottenham ended the week by defeating reigning champions Manchester City 1-0. After just one week of action, football pundit Graeme Souness has already given his Premier League title predictions.

Premier League title predictions: Souness says City are favourites

Even though reigning Premier League champions Manchester City lost their opening match of the campaign, former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness still believes they are the team to beat as they have the experience. Speaking during Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League, Souness said, "City have won three leagues in the last four years, and they've shown resilience. It's not gone well from start to finish in those leagues that they've won. The teams that win the league are the teams that can cope with a downturn, deal with disappointment and deal with injuries. They've got a great squad and have got great belief."

However, Souness added that they require a top striker to score goals at the club. "But I come back to it, I think they need someone who is going to get them 20-plus goals a season. When you are relying on players like Gundogan and your midfield players to be your top goalscorers, I think you are on a bit of a wing and a prayer," added Souness. Pep Guardiola's side are closely linked with Harry Kane, who several believe are the man that will deliver the goals for City.

Premier League title predictions: Chelsea are strong challengers

Graeme Souness insists the addition of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea's squad makes them serious title contenders. "You know what Chelsea are under this manager. He is getting a tune out of all of them. With the addition of Lukaku, that makes them genuine title contenders. If he stays fit, he will get 20-plus goals in that team. Werner excites because he always ran in behind and got chances but he didn't take them. As a manager, you can't wait for him to score 20-plus goals in a season. There are zero question marks against Lukaku because he has done really well in this league before. He looks to be a different animal coming back."

Souness believes Liverpool, Man United will complete PL top 4

Graeme Souness only sees Chelsea as the serious title contender to Manchester City but believes that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United will be thereabouts. Souness said, "I can't separate them. But l do think Manchester United will be an improvement on last season, and that Liverpool need a midfielder because they will miss Wijnaldum. But going back to Chelsea, they are serious. Lukaku is a guarantee of a signing and will bring them a lot closer to the title."