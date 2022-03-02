The Premier League released a strong statement on Wednesday condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the conflict enters Day 7, with Moscow showing no signs of slowing down their pursuit of invading Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a 'special military operation' last Thursday to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Owing to this decision, massive destruction was witnessed along the streets of Kyiv and Kharkiv, with several innocent citizens also losing their lives. Due to Russia's actions, the Premier League along with the captains of all 20 clubs have decided to wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours. Meanwhile, all players, managers, match officials and club staff are also encouraged to partake in the moment of reflection and solidarity before each game.

Premier League releases statement over Russia-Ukraine war

"The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia's actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 March. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support. The 20 club captains will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours and fans are encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game. Big screens at stadiums will display "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during matches.



This message of solidarity will also be visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels. Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which will also be displayed across match broadcasts both in the UK and overseas."

Premier League witnessed emotional scenes last weekend

With the Russia-Ukraine tensions ongoing for over a week now, the Everton vs Manchester City game that featured two Ukrainians on either side saw an emotional moment before the game's commencement. Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko could be seen embracing each other with tears prior to kick-off, with the teams wearing shirts displaying the Ukrainian flag with the message: No War.