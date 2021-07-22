Premier League To Update VAR Protocols Following Euro 2020's Success

The Premier League is set to update video assistant referees (VAR) protocol after a number of controversial decisions were made in last year's season. The English league has taken some takeaways from the Euro 2020 tournament, which had a resounding success. Here is a look at the VAR rules that the Premier League is set to update for the next season.

Premier League VAR protocol updates

Although technology was brought into the Premier League to improve the game's decision-making, it encountered some serious problems. For example, last season not only were several controversial calls made, but the time to reach a conclusive decision drew severe criticisms as well. However, a similar issue was not witnessed at this year's European Championships, where decisions were made quickly with great efficiency and sensibility from the officials.

The offside calls in particular were made at a very fast pace as extensive replays and lines were avoided. The decision-making was rapid as UEFA appointed twice as many officials for each game, including one dedicated to offside decisions. In each of the 51 Euro 2020 games, there was a referee from one of Europe's top five leagues whose sole responsibility was to check offside calls. However, that will not be coming into place for next season's Premier League as there are not enough officials to do the job.

The predominant reason why offside calls were made quickly was that if the final image did not produce a conclusive result, then the on-field decision remained. A similar officiating standard can be expected in the Premier League moving forward. If such a standard were used last year, it could have helped incidents such as Jordan Henderson's late disallowed goal against Everton in the Merseyside derby, as well as the controversial decision to rule out Patrick Bamford's goal against Crystal Palace.

Former PL referee warns contentious offside calls still a possibility

While the Premier League VAR protocol update is likely to improve decisions, Former Referee Lee Probert warned sides that there would still be contentious offside calls that could divide opinions despite the added tolerance. Probert said, "Sadly, with offside, it's not subjective. Either you are or you're not. OK, people might not like it if a big toe is offside, but it is a fact. What you don't want is too many opinions, but if you have an assistant referee specialist for offsides, someone who can take that pressure away from you, I think that's a really good idea."

Lee Probert reflects on Euro 2020 officiating success

Lee Proberts reflected on the Euro 2020 officiating success and clarified why VAR was introduced in the first place. "Minimum intervention, maximum impact. Only get involved if you have clear evidence to say it is wrong. That's why the Euros have been so good. If you look at the major decisions on the pitch there has been very little involvement. There have been lots of checks going on behind the scenes, but no real big interferences because they have stuck with the referee. VAR is not here for 100% accuracy. It never was. It was to stop the howler," added Proberts.