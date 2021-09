Premier League Transfers Of 'Big Six' Clubs: Ronaldo's Homecoming, Grealish Record Signing

The Premier League transfer window has officially ended with some of the 'Big Six' clubs pulling out moves for major players. The biggest transfer of the 2021/22 season was undoubtedly done by Manchester United as they announced the homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Manchester City pulled off the Premier League record transfer of Jack Grealish as they signed him for £100 million from Aston Villa. Chelsea almost broke the British transfer record a few days later when they brought back Romelu Lukaku for a staggering £98 million.

Premier League transfers: Arsenal

IN OUT Ben White (Brighton, £50m) Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid, £30m) Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United, £24m) Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht, £18m) Nuno Tavares (Benfica, £7m) Mika Biereth (Fulham, undisclosed) Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna, £16m) Joe Willock (Newcastle United, £22m) David Luiz (released) Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, loan) Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina, loan) Willian (released) Hector Bellerin (Real Betis, loan)

Chelsea transfers

IN OUT Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, £98m) Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham, free) Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid, loan) Tammy Abraham (Roma, £34m) Kurt Zouma (West Ham, £30m) Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan, £25m) Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace, £18m) Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta, £8m) Tino Livramento (Southampton, £5m) Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow, £4.5m) Lewis Bate (Leeds United, £1.5m) Myles Peart-Harris (Brentford, £1.4m) Olivier Giroud (AC Milan, £1m) Willy Caballero (released) Emerson Palmieri (Lyon, loan) Danny Drinkwater (Reading, loan) Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas loan) Billy Gilmour (Norwich City, loan) Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan) Ethan Ampadu (Venezia, loan)

Liverpool transfers

IN OUT Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig, £36m) Harry Wilson (Fulham, £12m) Marko Grujic (Porto, £10.5m) Xherdan Shaqiri (Lyon, £9.5m) Kamil Grabara (Copenhagen, £3m) Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG, free) Joe Hardy (Accrington Stanley, free) Ben Davies (Sheffield United, loan) Ben Woodburn (Hearts, loan) Rhys Williams (Swansea, loan) Sheyi Ojo (Millwall, loan)

Manchester City transfers

IN OUT Jack Grealish (Aston Villa, £100m) Kayky (Fluminense, £8.5m) Scott Carson (Derby, free) Metinho (Fluminense, £4.5m) Angelino (RB Leipzig, £16m) Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg, £11m) Jack Harrison (Leeds, undisclosed) Sergio Aguero (Barcelona, free) Eric Garcia (Barcelona, free)

Manchester United transfers

IN OUT Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, £73m) Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, £42m) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, £19.8m) Tom Heaton (Burnley, free) Daniel James (Leeds, £30m) Sergio Romero (released) Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa, loan) Andreas Pereira (Flamengo, loan) Brandon Williams (Norwich City, loan)

Premier League transfers: Tottenham