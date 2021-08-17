Premier League: Virgil Van Dijk Shares Fitness Update After Return To Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk made his return to competitive football on Saturday after starting in Liverpool's opening match victory in the Premier League over Norwich City. Liverpool FC had a comfortable match and won 3-0 courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. This was Van Dijk's first game since the Merseyside derby against Everton back in October 2020, where he picked up a knee ligament injury that kept him out for so long.

Van Dijk says "I am not a robot"

It can now be said that he has made a complete recovery after playing the whole match against Norwich without any incident or flare-up. However, Van Dijk is aware that it will take more than just one outing against a relatively weaker side in order to be back to his previous best. The Dutch central defender was asked about how he felt after playing 90 minutes against the Canaries and he said that being back is not the end yet, he is getting there and he wanted to play the first match as it will improve him he also added that according to his view, there are a lot of things to improve but he is not "a robot".

"Being back is not the closing of a chapter. It is still getting there. I wanted to be out there. I wanted to be playing from the first match because I feel I need it and it will improve me. From my point of view, knowing my own body, there are plenty of things to improve but I am not a robot."

Van Dijk also talked about not being back to his usual self, he has played and the first one was very emotional and very tough for many reasons, he had visualised so many times in his head before he actually got to play.

The Dutch center-back says he was tired after the game

He then mentioned that he was tired after the game because of everything leading up to it as it was a hurdle for him that he needed to get over it. He said that he has been training well and felt confident in his knee as it has been a tough road to recovery and he is just happy to be able to play again.

"I was tired because of everything around the game. It was sort of like a hurdle. I had to get over that, I felt like then it will come again. So that is what happened in my point of view. I kept training well and felt confident in my knee. It's been a tough road but I am just happy to be out there again."

Van Dijk then spoke about the match saying that winning the first game 3-0 is a sign but there is still a lot to improve. He also mentioned that he hopes the team keeps improving and working hard.

"To win the first game 3-0 is something we will sign for, but if you look at the game critically, there is a lot to improve. It is the start of the season and we will improve. That is how we hopefully get better and we will give it a go next week (against Burnley)."

Van Dijk says that he is proud of himself

Van Dijk then added that he is proud of himself and the people who helped him through the injury and reiterated that he is not "a robot" and will need more game time and match fitness and lastly added that he is thankful to have Jurgen Klopp as manager, who has been helping him through everything.

"I am proud of myself and proud of the people who helped me, like my wife and kids, and at the club. The first step is to get match fitness and be back to my best - but I am not a robot. I need games, time and repetition. I'm just lucky we have a fantastic manager who helps me."

(Image Credits: @VirgilvDijk - Twitter)