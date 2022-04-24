Premier League: What Happens If Man City, Liverpool Finish Level On Points For First Spot?

The Premier League 2021-22 season is currently at an interesting juncture as Manchester City and Liverpool sit at the top of the standings respectively, separated by a margin of only four points. City currently sits at the top of the table with 25 wins, five draws, and three losses from the 33 games they have played this season and with 80 points to their credit. On the other hand, Liverpool have 62 points to their credit after winning 23, drawing seven and losing two games after playing 32 matches.

What will happen if both teams finish the EPL season on equal points?

With both teams due to play a few more tough fixtures before the season concludes, there are likely to be a handful of surprises in the title race, and it is more than possible that both City and Liverpool finish the season on equal points at the top. As per Premier League’s official website, if two teams finish level on points then the difference in goal will determine the winner. At the same time, if necessary the goals scored will become the second criteria to determine the winner.

If the above-mentioned tiebreakers don’t separate the two teams, the title would be shared. The margins are currently slim when it some to the two tiebreakers, as City currently has a GD of 59, while Liverpool has 61. Liverpool are ahead of City in terms of goals scored as the Anfield based team have scored 83 goals, while City have scored 80 of them.

Manchester City won the Premier League 2011-12 title by goal difference after Sergio Aguero scored a thrilling winner against QPR. The victory allowed City to finish on equal points with Manchester United before the tie-breaker kicked in allowing City to lift the title. Meanwhile, the EPL title has never been shared by two teams, however, if both teams finish the season on equal points, same goal difference and goal scored, they will have to share the trophy.

Liverpool are due to face Everton on Sunday

With that being said, Manchester City earned three points on Saturday by earning a 5-1 victory over Watford and will face Leeds United in their next game on April 30. Liverpool on the other hand, are due to face Everton on Sunday and will look to reduce the points gap with City. It is pertinent to mention that Chelsea sit third in the EPL 2021-22 points table with 19 wins, three draws and 11 defeats from 33 games and with 62 points to their credit. It is more than likely that City and Liverpool will finish the season without getting bothered by any other team.

(Image: AP)