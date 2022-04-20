Premier League: When Could Southampton Face Liverpool After Its Now-delayed Fixture?

Liverpool is having a great season with the team competing for the quadruple in the ongoing season. Having already pocketed the League cup, the Reds are eyeing to win the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles. As the season is approaching the final stretch, the path to quadruple gets even tougher due to the gruelling schedule ahead.

Liverpool has already witnessed a number of their fixtures being moved for reasons other than injury and illness, and now the dates for their Premier League match against Southampton have also been moved ahead.

Premier League: When is Southampton vs Liverpool fixture taking place?

According to a report by thisisanfield.com, Liverpool's visit to St Mary's was scheduled to take place on the same weekend when the FA Cup final was supposed to be played. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were due to visit Southampton on Sunday, May 15, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea due to be played on Saturday, May 14. However, the match will likely be given a midweek slot as the end to the 2021-22 Season gets closer. Full details of the match will be confirmed once all parties have agreed to the new date.

A look at Liverpool vs Southampton clash this season

Both Liverpool and Southampton have faced each other earlier during the season with the Reds coming out victorious by a 4 goal margin. Diogo Jota had scored a brace in that match while Thiago Alcántara and Virgil van Dijk also found the back of fthe net. The match saw Liverpool taking an early lead with Jota scoring the goal following the cross from Andrew Robertson from the left.

Following the early goal, Liverpool kept up the pressure on Southampton. Sadio Mane came close to scoring heading the ball wide before having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside. However, the pressure finally paid off with Jota scoring his second goal just after the half-hour mark. The Portuguese player tapped in from Mohamed Salah's square ball after a good link-up play between the Egypt international and Jordan Henderson.

The third goal arrived just a few minutes later when the Southampton defenders failed to make proper clearance and were punished by Thiago Alcantara after his shot was deflected into the goal. The fourth and final goal came just after the restart as Virgil van Dijk scored from a corner. Jota almost completed his hat-trick midway through the second half but put his shot just wide. Southampton was unable to pull back even a single goal.