Premier League: Why Is Manchester City Set To Unveil Star Forward Sergio Aguero's Statue?

Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero is regarded as one of the greatest footballers to play for the Premier League club Manchester City and in honour of his contributions to the outfit, the club is going to unveil a statue of him at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City will mark the 10th anniversary of their first Premier League title triumph by unveiling the statue of the club’s record goalscorer Aguero, whose last-minute goal helped the team earn the 2011-12 title. The statue will be unveiled at the Etihad Stadium on May 13, the same day as Aguero scored a goal at 93 minutes and 20 seconds to defeat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 and edged out Manchester United for the championship on goal difference.

Remembering Sergio Aguero's last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers

Manchester City put out an official statement on Wednesday informing the fans about the tenth-anniversary celebration. “The Club will be hosting a special balloted event at Manchester’s Mayfield Depot for an evening of celebrations with 2,000 fans in attendance alongside members of the title-winning squad including Sergio Aguero, who scored the goal that sparked jubilant celebrations throughout the stadium and across the world,” the statement read.

City also informed that Aguero’s statue has been designed and created by renowned sculptor, Andy Scott. His statue will join the statues of club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva and the trinity will commemorate a defining era for the club. At the same time, Aguero will also be joined by former teammates for a series of interviews that will take place throughout the night. "Manchester City representatives and former players will come together for a lunch event at the Etihad Stadium alongside Club partners to celebrate Manchester City’s progress over the past ten years. As part of the Club’s 93:20 celebrations, Sergio Aguero’s legacy will be honoured through the unveiling of a statue designed and created by renowned sculptor, Andy Scott," the club added.

More about Sergio Aguero's time at Manchester City-

The match against QPN is arguably one of the best comebacks in sporting history, as City scored twice in injury time to earn the 3-2 victory and get crowned as the Premier League champions for the first time in 44 years. The 2011-12 season was Aguero’s first season with the club, and over the years, he became one of the most iconic players of City. He played 10 seasons with the club, made 275 appearances, and scored 184 goals in the process.

(Image: AP)