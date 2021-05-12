Premier League Winners By Year: From Man United's Supremacy To Man City's Dominance

Since the Premier League was formed for the 1992-93 season, it has grown into the world's most popular league. Most recently, Man City were crowned as the 2020-21 Premier League champions after Pep Guardiola's side opened up an unassailable 10-point lead at the top with three games to spare. It is the Cityzens' seventh English league title triumph, although the Man City Premier League titles count has come up to 5. Here is more on Premier League winners by year and the Man City Premier League titles story -

How many teams have won the Premier League title? Which team has won the most Premier League titles?

In total, seven clubs have won the Premier League title. They are Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Liverpool. However, Man United have won the PL title a record 13 times, followed by Chelsea and Man City, who have won the crown five times each. Arsenal have won it thrice, while Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Liverpool have all won it once each.

Liverpool were mocked by United fans for not managing to win the Premier League as the Red Devils had surpassed their all-time record for English league titles. However, that changed in 2019-20 though, with Jurgen Klopp's team crowned Premier League champions for the first time.

Arsenal became the third different club to lift the Premier League trophy, with Arsene Wenger’s revolution leading them to success in the 1997-98 campaign, beginning a lengthy rivalry with the Red Devils as they sparred over the next seven years for supremacy, Roman Abramovich’s takeover at Chelsea in 2003 sparked a fresh era of previously unprecedented spending as the Russian poured money into the Stamford Bridge side and was rewarded with the 2004-05 title. Manchester City were the next club to break the established order as they, too, enjoyed the benefits of a takeover, with the Etihad club picking up their first Premier League title in 2011-12. The Manchester City champions story perhaps increased competition and became a new template for teams to follow.

When the Premier League was formed, the landscape was very different, with Leeds United the last winners of the old First Division. The 1992-93 season heralded the true rebirth of Manchester United under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, as they picked up their first title in 26 years. The Red Devils would then go on to win four of the first five Premier League titles, with their sequence interrupted by Blackburn Rovers in the 1994-95 season. Here's the full list of Premier League winners by year.

Most Premier League titles: Premier League champions list

1992-93: Manchester United

1993-94: Manchester United

1994-95: Blackburn Rovers

1995-96: Manchester United

1996-97: Manchester United

1997-98: Arsenal

1998-99: Manchester United

1999-00: Manchester United

2000-01: Manchester United

2001-02: Arsenal

2002-03: Manchester United

2003-04: Arsenal

2004-05: Chelsea

2005-06: Chelsea

2006-07: Manchester United

2007-08: Manchester United

2008-09: Manchester United

2009-10: Chelsea

2010-11: Manchester United

2011-12: Manchester City

2012-13: Manchester United

2013-14: Manchester City

2014-15: Chelsea

2015-16: Leicester City

2016-17: Chelsea

2017-18: Manchester City

2018-19: Manchester City

2019-20: Liverpool

2020-21: Manchester City

