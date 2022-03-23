Premier League's Fastest Players: Everyone Surprised As Centre-back Beats Salah And Traore

The Premier League's fastest players were officially revealed on Wednesday via OptaJoe, which manages England football's stats. The data was astonishing as Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger was named the fastest football player in England's top flight, ahead of Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Wolves' Adama Traore, who is currently on loan at Barcelona.

Premier League's fastest players revealed

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger clocked the highest top speed of any player in the Premier League so far this season when he ran back at an astonishing pace of 36.7 km/h against Brighton. While Mohamed Salah and Adama Traore still make the list, they could only manage joint second with a top speed of 36.6 km/h. The trio is followed by Salah's teammate Ibrahima Konate, with Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins and Leicester City striker Patson Daka in fifth and sixth respectively.

36.7 - Antonio Rüdiger has the highest recorded top speed in the Premier League this season, with 36.7 km/h against Brighton:



36.7 - Antonio Rüdiger

36.6 - Mohamed Salah

36.6 - Adama Traoré

36.2 - Ibrahima Konaté

36.1 - Ollie Watkins

36.1 - Patson Daka



Lightning. #AskOptaJoe https://t.co/sEvZoVdlj8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2022

As for Rudiger, he has been an integral part of Chelsea's team, with manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he wants the centre-half to stay amid interest from other clubs. According to AP, the German coach said, "For me, he's a big competitor and he's in exactly the right spot...let's be a bit patient and hopefully we'll have a happy ending in the end."

With the German defender's contract set to expire at the end of the season, he will be free to negotiate with other clubs over a free transfer from January 1st next year. Rudiger has been an exceptional player at the Blues as he has recorded 51 clean sheets in 125 Premier League appearances, with Chelsea having emerged victorious in 71 of the games he has featured in.

PL table update: Man City vs Liverpool title race heats up

After 29 games, Manchester City lead the Premier League standings by one point from second-placed Liverpool. With just nine games remaining in the season, no team can afford to drop any points. Moreover, with both sides set to take on each other on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium, this clash could very much prove to be the title decider.

Who will be @Castrol's Playmaker of the Season? 💫@TrentAA leads the way 👊 pic.twitter.com/I59UmHpnmH — Premier League (@premierleague) March 22, 2022

Image: AP