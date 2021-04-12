Prince Philip Death Tribute Was Cut Short During Tottenham Vs Man Utd Game, Fans Furious

Premier League clubs over the weekend paid their tributes to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh who breathed his last on Friday. He was 99 at the time of his death and had retired from royal duties only in 2017 at the age of 96. A host of Premier League paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on social media and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for his services to the country.

Prince Phillip death tribute cut short during Tottenham vs Man United; fans furious

Premier League games this weekend began with a two-minute silence in honour of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on Friday. However, fans were quick to point out the half-hearted nature during the game between Tottenham and Manchester United later on Sunday. Both sets of players looked completely disinterested as they stood in silence, and The Athletic's Michael Cox pointed out that the sequence was only timed at 1:40 seconds. He suggested that the tribute was a "disgrace" and many joined in and slamming the parties involved. Alex Keble, another renowned journalist, wrote that he had never seen players "look so bored/disinterested during a silence before".

Never seen players look so bored/disinterested during a silence before ðŸ˜‚ — Alex Keble (@alexkeble) April 11, 2021

I timed that silence at 1:40. Disgrace. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) April 11, 2021

Premier League results: Tottenham vs Man United highlights

While the tribute was a dull affair, the two teams put on a show for the fans at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday. Manchester United solidified their position at second place in the Premier League table, with a thumping 3-1 win in yet another epic comeback victory away from home. There was controversy early on after the visitors were denied a goal in the first half due to a "foul" on Son Heung-Min, with the South Korean striker falling to the ground animatedly after he was caught in the face by Scott McTominay's fingers.

The Tottenham forward then scored to put Spurs in front before Man United rallied in the second half. Fred scored the equaliser close to the hour mark, before Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood scored to put the result beyond doubt. The win meant that the Red Devils are now 11 points behind Man City with a game in hand, while Spurs are now languishing at seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind fellow Londoners West Ham. The result puts massive pressure on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho's future, with Champions League qualification being paramount for the club.

