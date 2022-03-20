'Proud Father' Ronaldo Can't Stop Smiling As Cristiano Jr Scores 'top Bin' Penalty; Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, seems to be following in his father's footsteps as he made fans nostalgic by scoring a fantastic penalty during practice. The spot-kick was perfectly executed as he smacked it into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance of stopping it. After watching his son take the penalty, Ronaldo could not stop smiling.

Cristiano Ronaldo watches his son take a penalty

As seen in the video posted by the Portugal national team's Instagram handle, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr takes a penalty as his father motivates him to go ahead and take up the spot-kick.

Following Ronaldo Jr's stunning attempt, fans were excited to see what the future holds for the 11-year old, who signed a contract with Manchester United recently and took up the No.7 shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs contract with Manchester United

While Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly going to go down in history as one of the all-time greats, it remains to be seen what the future holds for his 11-year old son after he signed a contract with Manchester United earlier this year.

The 37-year old's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, had taken to her official Instagram handle to announce Ronaldo Jr's signing a new deal with the Red Devils. Ronaldo Jr signed a contract at Old Trafford after spending two years in Juventus' academy system when his father was playing for the Serie A giants in Turin.

Ronaldo Jr has been playing for Manchester United's youth teams this season and has been training with Nemanja Matic's son. The 11-year-old's contract, which was confirmed by Rodriguez via her social media accounts, wrote the caption (in Portuguese), "Pursuing our dreams together. Mom loves you."

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to deliver at Manchester United

With 5 Ballon d'Ors, Cristiano Ronaldo has undoubtedly cemented his legacy as one of the best players in the world. However, that has not stopped him from delivering despite turning 37 years old. Despite Manchester United's disappointing form, the Portuguese international has scored 18 goals in all competitions.

While Ronaldo Jr has an insanely long way to go to even come close to his father's outstanding career, he seems to have made the first step by signing a youth contract with Manchester United.