'Proud To Overcome 1 More Challenge': Cristiano Ronaldo On Becoming World's Top Goalscorer

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has etched yet another record to his name after his exceptional exploits against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford. After missing out on the 4-1 defeat against Manchester City due to injury, Ronaldo made a strong comeback for the Red Devils by securing a brilliant hat-trick to guide United to a 3-2 win over Spurs.

His hat-trick saw him become the highest goal-scorer in the history of football with 807 career goals, overtaking Josef Bican who has 805 goals to his name. The 37-year-old hasn’t been at his best since his return to Manchester United, however, he has now given his critics a befitting reply through his hat-trick display.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates on becoming the World’s Top goalscorer

Ronaldo took to Instagram to voice his happiness on becoming the highest goal-scorer. The ace footballer expressed his gratitude towards all the parties involved in his career and thanked them for their support.

“Proud to overcome one more challenge by becoming the World’s Club's Top Goal Scorer, only 6 months after becoming the World’s International Top Goal Scorer. Nothing but respect for Romário, one of the best strikers of all time! Thanks to all the players that I’ve come across throughout my career, thanks to all the clubs that I represented, thanks to all my fans, and above all, thanks to my wonderful family. I couldn’t have done it without you!” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote.

Ronaldo kickstarts goal hunt with 12th-minute scoring

Ronaldo made his fans go down memory lane with his first goal in the 12th-minute, which was a long-range blast into the top-left corner. Ronaldo then tapped in a goal later off Jadon Sancho’s cross to give United a 2-1 lead and go past the tally of Bican. It was then followed by an 81st-minute winner to take his tally to 807 career goals and hand United a much-needed win.

This was Ronaldo’s 59th career hat-trick and second with Manchester United. Out of his 807 goals, five have come for his hometown club Sporting CP, 136 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, 450 for Real Madrid, and finally 115 for his national team Portugal. Earlier in September 2021, Ronaldo scored a brace against the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup Qualifier to become the top international goal scorer.

Image: Instagram/ Cristiano