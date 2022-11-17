PSG And Newcastle Emerge As Favourites To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Man Utd: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's career at Manchester United seems to be coming to an end following his recent explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese superstar criticised the club stating that he felt 'betrayed' by the club and also took a shot at manager Erik Ten Hag apart from speaking about various other topics. The interview seems to have not gone down well with the club and according to an AP report, the decision on Ronaldo's transfer will be taken by Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer.

Are any teams interested to sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Following his fallout with Manchester United, the question now remains whether Ronaldo can secure a transfer in January after failing to leave for a Champions League club before the start of the season. According to le10sport.com report citing Sky Sports, PSG would be ready to try and bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris and pair him up with Lionel Messi in their star-studded squad. Not only PSG but the report has also stated that Newcastle United is also looking to sign the forward. The website citing Daily Mail has reported about Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been speaking to Newcastle United in recent weeks to discuss a potential transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo almost moved to Manchester City

During the explosive interview, the former Real Madrid star revealed details of signing for Manchester United over cross-town rivals Manchester City at the eleventh hour only after an intervention from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ronaldo said, "Well, honestly, it moving to City was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me. But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you're feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment."

He added "I think it [speaking with Ferguson] was the key. I wouldn't say that Manchester City wasn't close. But I think, I did [make] a conscious decision. I don't regret at some point. And as you mentioned before, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him… He said to me that 'It's impossible for you to come to Manchester City. And I said 'OK, Boss.'

"So I took the decisions and I repeat I was with a conscience that it was a good decision. It was a good moment, nobody expected it. Things changed around in 72 hours. You plan or they spoke, not only Man City but other clubs too. Manchester United wasn't part of those teams but it surprised everybody, even me."