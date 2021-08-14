PSG Are not A 'proper Football Club,' Says Simon Jordan; Insists Messi Will Not Win CL

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan insists Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will not result in fruition as he will not win the Champions League. Jordan believes that the Ligue 1 outfit are not on the same level as Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United. Meanwhile, Messi had made it clear during his press conference that one of the primary reasons he joined the French club was to win the Champions League.

Simon Jordan says PSG are not a 'proper football club'

Lionel Messi completed his shocking move to PSG last week, thereby ending his legendary 21-year stint with Barcelona. Even though Mauricio Pochettino's side now has a squad full of stars, Simon Jordan insists that the Ligue 1 outfit may still not be good enough to win the Champions League. Moreover, while speaking to talkSPORT, the former Crystal Palace owner also explained he was unimpressed with PSG's ridiculous spending.

Jordan said, "I don’t think PSG, irrespective of how wonderful they are at circumnavigating financial fair play and what their football project looks like, they are not a proper football club. A proper football club is the Manchester United and Liverpool’s of the world and Manchester City are beginning to become one…But PSG for me are a canker sore on the side of football."

Simon Jordan speaks ill of Ligue 1 and insists Messi likely to thrive

Simon Jordan insisted that Lionel Messi can replicate his numbers of Barcelona because he would now be competing in an inferior French league. The former Crystal Palace owner and now talkSPORT pundit said, "Is it a bona fide, nailed on, legitimate football transaction? In part, it is because Lionel Messi, in our mind’s eye, is still this 26-year-old star. But let’s see. I think he will translate into French football because the French league, in comparison to the Premier League, is crap and I don’t care who that offends. It’s not in the same postal code of quality."

Due to the 'inferior' quality of Ligue 1, Jordan made it clear that Messi will not win the Champions League irrespective of how well he performs. "So, by going to the French league, he will still probably perform, but will he win the Champions League? I bet you he won't," concluded the former Crystal Palace owner.