PSG Bid €63M For Kevin De Bruyne In 2015 With Wolfsburg Adding Pressure; More Details Here

As PSG and Manchester City prepare to lock horns, two of the best midfielders in the world are about to face off each other with Kevin De Bruyne and Marco Verratti all set to feature for their respective sides on Wednesday. However, things would have been a little bit different five years ago which could have resulted in both the midfielders playing for the same side as Kevin De Bruyne was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2015.

Kevin de Bruyne transfer to PSG? Belgium star ditched French giants for PL move

The Belgium international was in great touch during his time in Germany as the midfielder looked to be one of the most sought-after players in Europe during his stint at Wolfsburg. This led to many elite clubs circling the Belgium international as PSG transfer news saw the star linked with the French giants.

Other teams like Bayern Munich and Man City were also rumoured to be in contact with the player's agent. After a lot of consideration, the Belgium star made up his mind with Kevin de Bruyne transfer seeing him join Manchester City from Wolfsburg back in August 2015.

PSG made a €63M offer for Kevin De Bruyne in 2015, while his then agent(s) contacted #ManCity to say PSG would pay a higher commission [€10M]. Despite Wolfsburg putting pressure on KDB to accept the PSG offer, he said ‘no’ as he wanted to go to @ManCity.



Things could have panned out differently as PSG made a €63M offer for Kevin De Bruyne in 2015. The Belgium midfielder was heavily linked with the Ligue 1 outfit and was very close to joining them as Wolfsburg pressurised the player to join PSG who were also reported to pay a higher commission.

However, Kevin De Bruyne decided against joining PSG and moved to Man City. Later in 2018, while speaking at BBC's Premier League show, De Bruyne revealed how he felt that the type of football he could play at City would have suited him the best which led to him ignoring offers from Bayern Munich and PSG.

PSG vs Man City Prediction

With both teams set to square off against each other in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, it will be interesting to see how Kevin De Bruyne performs. The Belgium star has been a part of one of the most consistent teams across Europe that boast of world-class players across all departments.

They will be up against a high-flying Fench outfit who will be brimming with confidence after knocking out reigning UCL Champions Bayern Munich in the previous rounds. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict a narrow 1-2 win for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parcs des Princes on Wednesday.