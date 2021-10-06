PSG Chief On Real Madrid's Mbappe Comments: 'We Cannot Tolerate Lack Of Respect'

During the crazy transfer season that is touted to be the most shocking and entertaining one in the history of football, reports had suggested that the mighty Real Madrid had placed a bid for Kylian Mbappe for €170 million-plus & €10 million in add-ons which were rejected by PSG. Then a €220 million (£189m/$260m) bid was made towards the end of the transfer window, which was also rejected. With just a few months left on the French forward's contract, reports suggest that Mbappe could move to Madrid for free. PSG's sporting director Leonardo Araújo has been very critical of the way Real Madrid have gone about the Mbappe dealings.

"This is another example of the lack of respect for PSG and for Mbappe," Leonardo said in an interview with L'Equipe. "In fact, in the same week a Real Madrid player (Karim Benzema), then the Real Madrid coach (Carlo Ancelotti), and now the president (Florentino Perez) talk about Kylian as if he was already one of their own. I repeat: this is a lack of respect that we cannot tolerate."

Perez comments on Mbappe

Just a few days back Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was initially quoted as saying that In January they will have news about Mbappe and that he hopes on January 1 everything 'can be solved'.

"In January we will have news about Mbappe," Perez told El Debate. "We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved."

However, Perez then came out and said he was 'misinterpreted' and did not mean any disrespect to PSG. Perez then told RMC Sport:

"My words were misinterpreted. What I said is that we have to wait until next year to hear from him, always with respect to PSG with whom we have good relations."

While PSG have ended up retaining the services of Mbappe for this season, it seems as though his departure might be inevitable as he has only a few more months left on his contract and has reportedly rejected many of PSG's advances seeking an extension. So the ball is completely in Mbappe's court, whether he wants to join the 13 time UEFA Champions League winners or whether he wants to stay with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. at PSG, it is all up to him.

Image: AP/en.psg.fr