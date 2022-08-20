PSG Coach Christophe Galtier Issues Statement On Neymar & Kylian Mbappe's Reported Feud

The reported feud between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe has become the most talked about point in the football world. The talks have centered on the penalty controversy, which came to light during PSG’s previous Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Montpellier. During the game, Mbappe missed the first penalty kick opportunity, before Neymar denied Mbappe to make the second attempt.

Christophe Galtier clarifies the reported feud between Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe

As reported by PSG Talk, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier provided clarity about the reported feud, while speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Lille OSC. Galtier mentioned that there is no discomfort between both the players while admitting that he met Neymar and Mbappe to hush out the matter.

“There is no discomfort. We saw each other quickly, the next day to be precise, to iron out all that and to say what we had to say to each other. That’s why there is no discomfort. I confirm it with a lot of sincerity, we had a very pleasant week in the work where everyone worked to prepare the game against Lille,” Galtier told the reporters.

'From the moment Ney felt to shoot it, Kylian let it go,' reveals PSG coach Christophe Galtier

Galtier further revealed details about who will take penalty kicks for the team. “It can only evolve because it depends on who is on the field. For this game against Montpellier, there was a specific order: shooter number one Kylian and shooter number two Neymar. That’s what happened,” Galtier said.

“After, there is the interpretation when you give an order, what happens when there is a second one? Nothing happened on the second penalty, it was very short, there was an exchange, a discussion between Ney and Kylian. From the moment Ney felt to shoot it, Kylian let it go,” the PSG coach added. It is pertinent to mention that Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are also the penalty options for the team.

PSG kicked off their Ligue 1 2022-23 campaign with a 5-0 win over Clermont Foot, where Neymar scored once, while Messi scored a brace. In the next game against Montpellier, Neymar scored twice as PSG won the match by 5-2. They are up against Lille on August 22.